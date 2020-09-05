Russia 'wants everyone to know' they are behind Navalny poisoning, suggests military expert

5 September 2020, 14:51

By Seán Hickey

As scientists confirm that the Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok, this expert branded it a cause of concern for global security.

Hamish De Bretton-Gordon is Former Commanding Officer of the UK Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment and was speaking to Maajid Nawaz as the German government demand answers for the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Maajid Nawaz wondered why the Russian government would "pick this time to take out one of the main opposition people," especially outside of the country.

The author couldn't begin to guess why the Russian government would make such a reckless decision.

"Why allow him to leave Russia where the state would be certain that the Germans would...be able to identify Novichok," he said, suggesting the decision was a bold display of power by Vladimir Putin.

Alexei Navalny was found to have been poisoned with Novichok
Alexei Navalny was found to have been poisoned with Novichok. Picture: PA

Mr De Bretton-Gordon suggested "there is no explanation other than...they don't care about any collateral damage that's being caused and that's a real concern."

"It would appear that the Russian government want everyone to know that they're behind it," he argued.

The military expert said that attempts to get the UN body OPCW into Russia to investigate have been unsuccessful so far.

"It is bizarrely up to the Russians to invite them in to investigate and that I believe has not happened yet."

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?