Russia 'wants everyone to know' they are behind Navalny poisoning, suggests military expert

By Seán Hickey

As scientists confirm that the Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok, this expert branded it a cause of concern for global security.

Hamish De Bretton-Gordon is Former Commanding Officer of the UK Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment and was speaking to Maajid Nawaz as the German government demand answers for the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Maajid Nawaz wondered why the Russian government would "pick this time to take out one of the main opposition people," especially outside of the country.

The author couldn't begin to guess why the Russian government would make such a reckless decision.

"Why allow him to leave Russia where the state would be certain that the Germans would...be able to identify Novichok," he said, suggesting the decision was a bold display of power by Vladimir Putin.

Alexei Navalny was found to have been poisoned with Novichok. Picture: PA

Mr De Bretton-Gordon suggested "there is no explanation other than...they don't care about any collateral damage that's being caused and that's a real concern."

"It would appear that the Russian government want everyone to know that they're behind it," he argued.

The military expert said that attempts to get the UN body OPCW into Russia to investigate have been unsuccessful so far.

"It is bizarrely up to the Russians to invite them in to investigate and that I believe has not happened yet."