Maajid Nawaz Defends Chelsea Clinton After NYU Student Blames Her For NZ Attack

Maajid Nawaz defends Chelsea Clinton after she was approached by an NYU student who then blamed her for the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid Nawaz said that it was "disgusting" that a pregnant woman was 'accosted in this way', adding that the left become no different to the far-right when they see 'animosity instead of alliance'.

Students from New York University approached Ms Clinton at a vigil held for the 49 worshipers who were killed at two mosques in New Zealand.

In a video posted to social media, the students claimed that Ms Clinton "stoked" the hatred that fuelled the attack.

"Frankly it was disgusting to accost a pregnant woman in this way and to tell her that she was directly responsible for a terrorist atrocity that happened thousands of miles away in New Zealand which she has nothing to do with," Maajid said.

"The left often eats itself in this way, and when the far-left gets like this, when it turns friends into enemies, when it sees animosity instead of alliance in this way, then they become no different to the far-right.

"More concerned with blame and attacks than they are building bridges."

Chelsea Clinton speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2016. Picture: Getty

Maajid continued: "I found it incredibly disturbing the way they treated Chelsea Clinton and when the far-left start treating those in their own political camp with hostility just because they don't use the precise language they want them to use, then what's the difference between them and the far-right?

"It is that trait that is what makes bigots and extremists and the far-left have succumbed to it themselves."

Donald Trump Jr tweeted his support to the daughter of former Democrat President Bill Clinton, saying that "Chelsea should be praised for speaking up" and that "anyone who doesn't understand this is part of the problem."