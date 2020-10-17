Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

17 October 2020, 15:27 | Updated: 17 October 2020, 16:13

By Seán Hickey

Following the beheading of a teacher in Paris by an Islamic extremist, Maajid Nawaz branded the actions 'incredibly stupid' and called on Muslims across the globe to condemn the attack.

Maajid Nawaz argued that "it is indeed more blasphemous in Islamic theology to think that God is that weak," than it is to draw a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammed.

Teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Paris after showing his class a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammed published by magazine Charlie Hebdo, which led to Islamic extremists conducting an act of terror on the offices of the publication.

Maajid saw it as a contradiction that God is portrayed as "such an all-powerful entity that nothing can stop it, nothing can touch it, nothing comes close to it," yet extremists see it fit to "go and murder another human being, to what? Defend the honour of this all powerful being?"

"You lose the plot over a cartoon to such an extent that you film a decapitation and upload it to social media to try and prove you're defending a god that, through the other side of your mouth you claim needs no defence.

That is just completely, unbelievably stupid," Maajid claimed.

Read More: 'It's time to stand with Charlie Hebdo' - Maajid Nawaz's passionate monologue

The teacher was named as 47-year-old Samuel Paty
The teacher was named as 47-year-old Samuel Paty. Picture: PA

Read More: Teacher beheaded in Paris after showing Prophet Muhammad cartoons in class

Maajid insisted it ridiculous that the press lives in fear over this topic, pointing out that "everyone is scared they will be attacked over this."

"This is a stab wound - yet another stab wound to our enlightenment values."

Maajid called for an end to the controversy and fear surrounding these cartoons, telling listeners that "it is high time that we, the world's muslims came forward and said we don't care about cartoons."

