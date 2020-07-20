Maajid Nawaz picks apart China's explanation of aerial footage of Uighur Muslims

By Adrian Sherling

Maajid Nawaz told Nick Ferrari why he went on hunger strike to protest against the Chinese government's "genocide" of Uighur Muslims - and demolished China's explanations of the aerial footage.

The LBC presenter did not present his show this weekend as he held a silent hunger strike about the treatment of Uighurs in the China's Xinjiang Province.

He finished that protest yesterday when a petition asking the UK government to put sanctions on China reached 100,000 signatures, meaning it has to be debated in parliament.

But he warned, while that battle has been won, the war is far from over.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Maajid Nawaz about his hunger strike over the Uighur Muslims. Picture: LBC / Maajid Nawaz

He said: "I'm heartened now at least that the conversation has got going, but we've got to carry on. This is not a victory, let's keep our eye on the target.

"A genocide is unfolding."

Nick asked him to respond to the Chinese explanation, questioning the veracity of the video above.

But Maajid's picked apart the response and explained why it was so significant.

