The Question On Anti-Semitism That Jeremy Corbyn Must Answer: Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz says that Jeremy Corbyn can end the issues with anti-Semitism in the Labour Party by answering this one simple question.

Labour have been dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism and a leaked report from a leading Jewish group suggested that Jewish people may be forced to leave the country if Mr Corbyn becomes Prime Minister.

While standing in for James O'Brien, Maajid said he can solve this by clearly answering one key question.

He said: "Mr Corbyn, what is your position on the right of Jews around the world to have a homeland?

"The right of Jews around the world to national self-determination in the form of the state of Israel, founded by the UN and recognised by the UN in 1948? What is your position on the legitimacy in the fundamental purpose of the state of Israel and its right to exist?

"Consider North Korea, consider Iran, consider Saudi Arabia. If the only country whose right to exist is called into question happens to be the world's only Jewish country, then one wonders why any alleged crimes against the state of Israel become more of a priority to focus on than the alleged organ harvesting coming from North Korea. Or the theocratic tyranny in Iran. Or the lashing of bloggers in Saudi Arabia.

"If Israel out of all of what's going on in the world is the only country that is questioned as to its right to exist, then one wonders whether that truly is anti-Semitic.

"And that's the challenge that I lay at Corbyn's feet. For him to come out openly and state clearly and in public that he will not accept a discourse in the Labour Party which denies the existence of Israel and its right to exist.

"That's all that is required for this report to have concluded and that is all that is required for Corbyn to say to reassure British Jews that they have a place in this country if he were to become Prime Minister.

"It is not really that difficult. It is not really that tough."