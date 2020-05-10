Exclusive

Secondary schools will stay CLOSED until September say scientific advisors

10 May 2020, 14:09 | Updated: 10 May 2020, 14:21

By Seán Hickey

A top government advisor exclusively told LBC that secondary schools are likely to remain closed until September.

LBC's Westminster correspondent Ben Kentish revealed a SAGE committee member has told him that it is unlikely that secondary schools will open before summer.

Ben told Maajid live on air that there is "a lot of pessimism about secondary schools opening this side of the summer holidays" especially from government scientific advisors.

He added that the scientific advisors have hinted that there are plans in place to open earlier however. "They're looking at opening primary schools before summer holidays" he announced.

Government advisors recommended that government open primary schools on a "one week on, one week off basis" but have come under criticism by ministers for the logistics of the decision.

Top government scientific advisors told LBC that secondary schools probably won't reopen until the next academic year
Top government scientific advisors told LBC that secondary schools probably won't reopen until the next academic year. Picture: PA

"Ministers may have decided for parents this isn't practical" Ben said he has been told.

Our Westminster correspondent told Maajid that advisors could see a "real risk at opening schools before September" as it may lead to a surge in coronavirus cases in schools and could lead to a second wave.

Ben concluded that although he has received this information, it could have been completely ignored. The work of the government's scientific advisors is only advisory, he reminded Maajid and insisted that "we have to wait until tonight to see what has been decided."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host this evening's briefing on how the UK will ease lockdown at 7pm and you can listen live on LBC.

