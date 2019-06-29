Maajid Nawaz Rails At "Infuriating Double Standards" Of Shamima Begum And Jack Letts

Maajid Nawaz rails at the infuriating double standards of calls to strip Shamima Begum of her citizenship but not for Jack Letts.

Maajid Nawaz hits out at the inconsistencies in the political reactions to Shamima Begum and Jack Letts, suggesting there was racial disparity between the two when it came to calls for the removal of citizenship.

Shamima Begum's citizenship was revoked as she pleaded with Britain to let her return home from a Syrian refugee camp - just days before her baby died.

But Maajid pointed out an inconsistency in that Jack Letts, nicknamed 'Jihadi Jack', has not faced similar calls to have the British part of dual Canadian citizenship revoked as a result of his ties to the Islamic State.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid railed at the "infuriating" double standards.

"Infuriating because one suspects what's going on," he said.

"There is no pandering to public opinion demanding that Jack Letts be sent to Canada because there is no public opinion demanding Jack Letts be sent to Canada.

"If you ask the question why, the answer is rather obvious. I don't even need to say it - it is that disgusting.

"Has anyone seen any demand by any politician to strip Jack Letts of citizenship?

"The inconsistency at work here is one of the reasons why I continue to resist this notion of stripping citizenships because it is inevitable that it will end up having consequences, racial consequences, that are unforeseen when the idiotic policy is suggested."

