Steve Baker: EU Election Results "Devastating" For Tory Party

Hardline Brexiteer Steve Baker tells LBC that EU election results were "devastating" for the Conservatives with the party taking just 9% of the vote in England and Wale.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz following EU elections dominated by the Brexit Party and the Lib Dems. Mr Baker's Conservative party took just 9% of the vote.

Mr Baker said the "standout fact" of the election was that the Brexit Party did so well, suggesting this was because there was "no mandate for the withdrawal agreement as drafted."

The Brexiteer and ERG deputy chairman said the country has to "move beyond" talking about a "harder vs softer" Brexit.

When it comes to Conservative Party cooperation with Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, Mr Baker said: "there is no need for us to be bending over backwards looking for an agreement with the Brexit Party."

However, the MP said if a "General Election comes very soon," then "everyone who is serious about delivering our exit needs to work together." He added, "there's no need to do a deal with Nigel Farage right now."

Steve Baker is Deputy Chair of the European Research Group. Picture: LBC

When Maajid asked if he would consider working with the Brexit party if there were a General Election, Mr Baker said: "we can't be in open revolt with the voters" but that "we the Conservative Party have to deliver on our promises."

Mr Baker said he wanted to have a "successful Conservative majority" at a General Election by "attracting Brexit Party voters" to the Conservatives.

"Ideally we'll deliver Brexit, we'll get out of the European Union," Mr Baker said.

The results in the EU Election were positive for pro-Remain parties, with the Liberal Democrats and Green party all making huge gains.

Vince Cable's Lib Dems won 16 seats, including winning in London, and pushed Labour down to third place with 10 MEPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hinted he might be prepared to change strategy after coming under pressure from senior colleagues to fully support a second referendum.

Watch the whole exchange at the top of the page.