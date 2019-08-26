Maajid Nawaz Goes At Supermarkets For Exploiting Sunday Trading Law Loophole

Maajid Nawaz challenges the purpose of Sunday trading laws after criticising big supermarkets for exploiting loopholes in the law designed to protect consumers.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said the Sunday trading laws "are not working" because they no longer protect 'the little man'.

"The consumer is suffering because the big supermarket has found a loophole in the law designed to protect the consumer," he said.

"The capitalists are still winning.

"As a result the Sunday trading laws, it's a fair conclusion to reach, are not working.

"They were originally designed to protect the little man but have only harmed the little man even more."

UK supermarkets. Picture: PA

His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to scrap the legislation that limits the number of hours retail stores can trade on Sunday.

In his previous role as Mayor of London, Mr Johnson was behind the laws being suspended for het eight-week period during the 2012 London Olympics, allowing visitors, tourists and British shoppers freedom to shop at a time of their choosing, with sales reportedly to have risen 3.2% compared with the previous year for those two months.

