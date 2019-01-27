97-Year-Old Survivor Angered By Holocaust Denial

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor says he feels angered by people denying the deaths of so many people during the way, as new figures reveal 1 in 20 adults think the Holocaust didn't happen.

Freddie Knoller said that he can not understand how anybody could "alter the things that have happened" by denying the Holocaust.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz on Holocaust Memorial Day, he said: "It makes me angry to hear people deny.

"So many people died there because they were taken."

Freddie Knoller in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Survivors, politicians and members of the public remember the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Polling by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust found that in addition to 1 in 20 adults thinking the Holocaust did not happen, two-thirds of respondents either couldn't say how many Jews were murdered or under-estimated the number.

The remembrance day also marks the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide in 1994 and the 40th anniversary of the end of the Cambodia genocide.