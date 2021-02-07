Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

7 February 2021, 16:13

By Seán Hickey

Team GB should boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing so not to stand by while China commits human rights abuses.

"I am under no illusion that us boycotting the Beijing winter Olympics is suddenly going to stop the Uighur genocide," Maajid Nawaz began. He insisted that the issue is deeper than a simple boycott.

"Forget about China for a minute, what does it say about us if we continue to send money, tourists spectators and athletes to a nation engaged in certainly what is history's most technologically sophisticated genocide?"

Maajid stressed that Brits must ask themselves "what kind of nation post-Brexit do we want to be?" He argued that the UK should stand up for what is right.

He added that it is "important that we get to grips with what's going on here."

Read more: Raab refuses to rule out Winter Olympic boycott for Uighur treatment

"You can expect that clearly, I think it's the right decision that we should boycott the Winter Olympics – also for our own sakes, visa vis the Uighurs," Maajid said.

"I don't want to be wearing clothing tainted by slave labour and genocide."

He reiterated that a boycott does not mean that the crimes will stop overnight, but it shows that the UK can stand up for basic human principles on the world stage.

"It says more about us and how we behave," he said.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors
Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA
Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate
Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists
Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

Trump Twitter ban: Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship

Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in Kilburn on Saturday

Victim of 'barbaric' Kilburn stabbing, 22, named after weekend of knife attacks across London
The UK has recorded a further 15,845 Covid-19 coronavirus cases and 373 deaths

Covid-19: UK records another 373 deaths as over 12 million vaccinated
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell was speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Small businesses facing ‘huge cliff edge’ without extra support, shadow minister tells LBC
Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

UK almost hit 1,000 Covid jabs a minute on Saturday, Vaccines Minister tells LBC
Former Chancellor Ken Clarke says he expects the scars from Covid will "last for a very long time".

Scars of Covid will 'last for a very long time', former Chancellor Ken Clarke tells LBC
Many were enjoying the snow in the south east of England.

Storm Darcy: Parts of England wake up to snow as bitter winds grip the nation
File photo: A lab technician holds a Healgen Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test at RocDoc's testing facility in Gorey, Co. Wexford

Mass Covid testing to be expanded to businesses with more than 50 staff
GPs in England will get an additional £10 per vaccine delivered to homebound patients

Covid-19: GPs to get £10 bonus for every housebound patient they vaccinate