Maajid Nawaz Interviews Producers Of 'The Hunt For Jihadi John'

The producers behind The Hunt For Jihadi John joined Maajid Nawaz in the studio for an interview about the documentary ahead of its premiere on Monday.

Emmy-winning filmmaker and director of the documentary Anthony Wonke, Sunday Times security correspondent and documentary producer Richard Kerbaj, and a former Commander Join Forces Command General Sir Richard Barrons joined Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio ahead of the premiere of the documentary.

'Jihadi John', who's real name is Mohammed Emwazi, was killed in a drone-strike by the United States in Raqqa in 2015.

Producer Richard Kerbaj told Maajid Nawaz: "They're not after revenge, and it's not that they've forgiven what has happened but they want to move on with their lives, and they want to move on to do better things, to contribute to the world.

"There were a lot of people who went out to Syria who went out for the right purposes, to do aid, to report.

"And there's this overwhelming message by Jim Foley's mother - the US reporter who was killed by Emwazi - and her message is that 'we need to uphold ourselves to a much higher standard', and that's what they live by.

"That's what gets them by."

Maajid Nawaz speaking to producers of 'The Hunt For Jihadi John' Anthony Wonke and Richard Kerbaj. Picture: LBC

At the end of the interview, General Sir Richard Barrons told Maajid Nawaz that captured photojournalist John Cantlie was 'probably dead'.

"There's been a lot of speculation about what's happened to him," Mr Kerbaj said.

General Barrons added: "The absence of any sign at all suggests he's probably not survived."

'The Hunt For Jihadi John' is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 20th May.

Watch the interview in full in the video at the top of the page.