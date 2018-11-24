Maajid Nawaz: Theresa May's Deal Dead In The Water

24 November 2018, 15:21 | Updated: 24 November 2018, 15:47

Maajid Nawaz breaks down troubled relations between Theresa May and Arlene Foster as the DUP leader suggests a Corbyn-led government is better than the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

The leader of the DUP party has warned Theresa May that she can not count on her 10 MPs to continue to prop up the government unless her Brexit deal changes.

Arlene Foster has called on the Prime Minister to scrap the backstop, which the DUP fear will separate Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom.

But Ms Foster delivered a blow to Theresa May's leadership when she suggested that a Corbyn-led government would be better than the Prime Minister's deal.

