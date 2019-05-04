This Call With A Pharmacist Took A Surprising Turn When He Made A Shocking Admission

When a pharmacist called up to give his point of view on vaccines Maajid Nawaz was happy to listen, until he revealed he was also a homoeopath.

With the topic of vaccination being hot on the lips of parents one former pharmacist called in to speak to Maajid and give his view.

The caller said that people should do research, but he wanted to stress that he wasn't anti-vaccination, he was just anti-mandatory vaccinations.

Before Maajid would let him talk about the details of the subject he asked him what his qualifications were.

Maajid could not believe this caller was a pharmacist and a homoeopath. Picture: LBC

David admitted he had been a pharmacist for more than 40 years, and then to the surprise of most listeners he said he had been a homoeopath for 30 years.

"Oh David," Maajid exclaimed. "How can you be a pharmacist and a homoeopath?"

Maajid seemed unable to resist asking "do you think mixing a bit of water into a bit of sugar can cure diseases?"

When pressed on homoeopathy David had plenty of answers. He even goes as far as to claim a lot of doctors have never even heard of homoeopathy.

Watch the video at the top of the page for all the details.