Transracial university professor branded 'fraud' by caller

By EJ Ward

University professor who pretended to be Black for years branded a "fraud" by a caller who said she "misrepresented her race that's a criminal offence".

With the news an activist and professor of African American history at George Washington University has been pretending to be Black for years, despite actually being a white woman Maajid Nawaz asked LBC listeners for their view.

Jessica Krug, an associate professor at George Washington University (GWU), admitted that she was actually a white Jewish woman from Kansas City.

This caller said when somebody becomes transgender they are "altering almost every significant aspect of how the world identifies with them."

She added it was a "choice they are making and we all have to accept it as everyone has freedom of choice."

But she said often Black people change their complexion through personal choice, but added "it doesn't mean that I don't love who I am as a black woman".

When Maajid asked if Jessica Krug should have taken money from cultural institutions dedicated to supporting Black people, without declaring she grew up white, the caller branded it "fraud".

Ms Krug's case, which has drawn surprise and condemnation from those who know her, bears strong parallels to Rachel Dolezal, a white race activist who claimed to be black.Ms Dolezal first made headlines in 2015 when her parents outed her as white.

The caller told LBC that when Krug "misrepresented her race that's a criminal offence" adding that was done to get "financial advantage" by misrepresenting herself on the forms.

When Maajid asked if she should be allowed to do so, the caller said no that it was "misrepresentation of race".

