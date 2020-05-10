UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

By Seán Hickey

An independent committee called it pointless to lock down the entire UK and suggested lockdown to ease in certain areas.

Maajid Nawaz cited the findings of the alternative SAGE committee that called for a South Korean style "hotspot lockdown" going forward in the UK, as some areas are effected worse than others by the coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that "South Korea never had a national lockdown, it only ever had hotspot lockdowns" and went further to apply the policy to the UK's response.

"London was a hotspot, why did we go into national lockdown?" He asked.

Maajid used the example of a farmer in the highlands of Scotland and wondered why he would need to go into lockdown if London was where the disease is worst. "Why have a national lockdown if there's no bug and nobody is coming to see you" he wondered.

Mentioning the alternative SAGE committee, Maajid told listeners that their findings were that a nationwide lockdown is "economically damaging, harmful and unproductive" and needs to be revised.

Maajid suggested that large cities that are still affected by coronavirus should remain in lockdown and smaller areas have restrictions eased. Picture: PA

Maajid insisted a model where "if the cities are bad, keep the cities on lockdown" and leave towns and villages outside of the affected areas to carry on with life.

"This is more of a scalpel approach rather than a sledgehammer approach" Maajid pointed out, clarifying that for the UK to survive the lockdown economically, we must change the method the lockdown is being carried out in order for people in unaffected areas to go about their business.

He reminded us that "the alternative SAGE committee is recommending we go forward with this approach" and felt that these recommendations are the best way forward for the UK if we want to get the country working again in a safe and managed way.

