This Caller Says She's Voting Brexit But She Means The Brexit Party

5 May 2019, 14:44

The moment this caller said she'll vote "Brexit," leads Maajid Nawaz to ponder why Change UK didn't call their party "Remain"

Joan admitted she was a life long Tory was talking to Maajid when she said she'd be voting "Brexit," in upcoming EU elections.

But, Joan meant she would be voting for the "Brexit Party."

Maajid said he thinks Nigel Farage has tapped into the psychology of the nation.
Maajid said he thinks Nigel Farage has tapped into the psychology of the nation. Picture: LBC

The confusion leads Maajid to wonder "why on earth, did the Tigger and the Lib Dems and the Greens not call themselves the Remain Group?"

Maajid says people won't be saying they'll be "voting for the Brexit Party," they'll be saying they're voting for Brexit. Which is psychologically different.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid's Powerful Monologue On Dealing With British Made Extremism
Maajid on why Jeremy Corbyn won't meet with Theresa May, but has previously said he'd meet terrorists

Jeremy Corbyn Is Willing To Meet Terrorists, So Why Not Theresa May?
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?