This Caller Says She's Voting Brexit But She Means The Brexit Party

The moment this caller said she'll vote "Brexit," leads Maajid Nawaz to ponder why Change UK didn't call their party "Remain"

Joan admitted she was a life long Tory was talking to Maajid when she said she'd be voting "Brexit," in upcoming EU elections.

But, Joan meant she would be voting for the "Brexit Party."

Maajid said he thinks Nigel Farage has tapped into the psychology of the nation. Picture: LBC

The confusion leads Maajid to wonder "why on earth, did the Tigger and the Lib Dems and the Greens not call themselves the Remain Group?"

Maajid says people won't be saying they'll be "voting for the Brexit Party," they'll be saying they're voting for Brexit. Which is psychologically different.