Why Trump Won't Do The UK Any Favours On Trade: Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz believes Trump has no reason to do the UK a favour on trade after imposing new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The US President announced new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, with the policy coming into force on Friday.

Donald Trump said the move would protect US national security, but has come under criticism for putting British steel firms at risk.

But Maajid Nawaz believes Trump has no reason to do the UK a favour because of his "businessman personality".

"We know that the man doesn't necessarily care for your feelings," he said.

"He will do what he needs to do to win in a negotiation or a deal.

"And he will see blood in the water like a shark and go for it.

Maajid Nawaz says Trump owes the UK no favours on trade. Picture: LBC

The LBC presenter said: "I'm not so sure why he would do us a favour. Based upon what?

"Is he a man ofsentiment and great emotional depth?

"Does he have a mistress here he wants to please?

"What is it that you think he's going to do?

"Why would he want to do such a small economy a favour?

That's not how international trade works.

"It doesn't work on favours, it works on hard facts, it works on maths, on numbers, on figures, what can you do for us and what can we do for you."