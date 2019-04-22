Maajid Nawaz Calls Out World Leaders Over Reactions To Sri Lanka And Christchurch Attacks

Maajid Nawaz compares the responses of world leaders between the attack on Muslims in New Zealand and that on Christians in Sri Lanka, calling out a change in tone between the two.

After a terrorist attack on Christians and tourists in Sri Lanka, Maajid Nawaz ready the responses of world leaders and compared them to their responses after Muslims were killed at Mosques in New Zealand.

Starting with the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Maajid praised her response to the Christchurch massacre calling it "strong words of condemnation" but "coming straight off the back and calling it a terrorist attack".

Yet after the Easter Sunday attack in Sri Lanka, Maajid said that her response did not describe it as a terrorist attack and Christianity wasn't named.

"Nothing wrong with either tweet, the question is whether you are sensing a difference in tone," he said.

On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 15, 2019

The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.



We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 21, 2019

Moving on to former US President Barack Obama, Maajid pointed out that his tweets didn't mention Christians when referring to the Sri Lanka attack but did name Muslims after Christchurch.

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2019

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019

And on Hillary Clinton, Maajid praised her strong condemnation.

"Her condemnation named the Muslim community, named racism and Islamophobia, and named white supremacist terrorists and the need to stop them."

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms.



White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2019

On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I'm praying for everyone affected by today's horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 21, 2019

Maajid said: "I've just named three global leaders from a Liberal and a Conservative perspective after two respective terrorist attacks.

"One in New Zealand against my fellow Muslims and one in Sri Lanka against Christians who are at worship.

"As you can see from the tone, when it came to the New Zealand one, almost all of them mention that it was an attack against the Muslim community and it was a terrorist attack.

"Yet when it came to Sri Lanka, why say Easter worshipers?

"Why not come out straight away and say this is an attack against Christians?"

Watch in the video at the top of this page.