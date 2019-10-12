Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Wants To Readmit Him To Labour

12 October 2019, 12:42 | Updated: 12 October 2019, 12:44

Matt Frei asked former spin doctor Alastair Carmichael about his interview with John McDonnell and whether he had supported his expulsion from the party in May 2019.

Campbell was expelled from the Labour party for announcing that he had voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European parliamentary elections.

Matt asked: "You were kicked out of the Labour party, did he invite you back in?"

Campbell responded: "He did really. I asked him whether he supported my expulsion and he said 'no' and did he think I should be back in and he said 'yes'. I do think it was a really interesting interview and I'm not just saying that because I did it."

Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Would Readmit Him To Labour
Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Would Readmit Him To Labour. Picture: PA

Matt then asked: "You didn't complete the paperwork for readmission into the Labour party?"

Campbell said no.

He then went on to say that the interview was interesting because McDonnell "did give really straight answers to straight questions".

He added: "I must admit when I asked him would Jeremy Corbyn stay if he lost another election I thought he might just sort of sidestep it in the way that people do."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jim's call left James O'Brien with his head in his hands

James O'Brien Corrects Brexiter's Claims One By One Until He Hangs Up

1 day ago

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

2 days ago

James O'Brien had a remarkable call with this listener from Portugal

Caller From Portugal Tells James O'Brien He Wants Brexit To Stop Freedom Of Movement

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure
Andy Burnham: 'Manchester Arndale Stabbings Appear To Be Mental Health Related'

Andy Burnham: 'Manchester Arndale Stabbings Appear To Be Mental Health Related'

James Middleton opens up about mental health struggles

Fintan O'Toole Calls For A Referendum In Northern Ireland To Settle Brexit

Fintan O'Toole Calls For A Referendum In Northern Ireland To Settle Brexit