Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Wants To Readmit Him To Labour

Matt Frei asked former spin doctor Alastair Carmichael about his interview with John McDonnell and whether he had supported his expulsion from the party in May 2019.

Campbell was expelled from the Labour party for announcing that he had voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European parliamentary elections.

Matt asked: "You were kicked out of the Labour party, did he invite you back in?"

Campbell responded: "He did really. I asked him whether he supported my expulsion and he said 'no' and did he think I should be back in and he said 'yes'. I do think it was a really interesting interview and I'm not just saying that because I did it."

Alastair Campbell Tells LBC That John McDonnell Would Readmit Him To Labour. Picture: PA

Matt then asked: "You didn't complete the paperwork for readmission into the Labour party?"

Campbell said no.

He then went on to say that the interview was interesting because McDonnell "did give really straight answers to straight questions".

He added: "I must admit when I asked him would Jeremy Corbyn stay if he lost another election I thought he might just sort of sidestep it in the way that people do."