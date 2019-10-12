"It's Always Been The Ambition Of EU and Dublin To Break Up UK", Says Jim Allister

12 October 2019, 13:14 | Updated: 12 October 2019, 13:18

The Ulster unionist politician told an unconvinced Matt Frei that the EU has always wanted to break up the United Kingdom.

Matt Frei asked what the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice would say to people who view a united Ireland as an inevitable consequence of what's going on.

Allister responded: "It's always been the ambition of the EU and of Dublin to break up the United kingdom.

If you put a border down the Irish sea and customs and goods, you're halfway there."

Matt responded: "That's not been the ambition of the EU, that's nonsense. Come on."

"It's Always Been The Ambition Of EU and Dublin To Break Up UK", Says Jim Allister. Picture: PA

Allister said: "That's exactly when you analyse what they've done. They've not respected the integrity of the United Kingdom.

"They've gone about their business to try and break up the UK by saying you must leave in whole or in part. Northern Ireland in the EU rules and in its orbit."

He went on to say that a "successful Brexit" would be a "huge antidote to nationalism"

He added: "I think a successful Brexit, if it can create that prosperity, will strengthen the union, not weaken it."

