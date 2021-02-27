Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend claims

27 February 2021, 13:32

By Seán Hickey

The Saudi Crown Prince should be held accountable for the death of Jamal Khashoggi says a close friend of the slain journalist.

"Whether we like it or not, governments in the west feel like they have to do business with Saudi Arabia," Dr Daud Abdullah claimed.

The director of Middle East Monitor told Matt Frei he feared that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is getting off scot-free despite his proven involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

He found it unconscionable that "they have identified the person responsible for giving the orders" but nothing is being done to that person.

Dr Abdullah told Matt that Crown Prince Bin Salman "should bear criminal responsibility for it."

"The report, while it identifies him, it does not go far enough. There could be sanctions on him personally."

Read More: Five jailed for 20 years over Khashoggi murder

Dr Abdullah went on: "Individuals have been identified and sanctioned and, you know, there's no reason why he shouldn't."

Matt went further to get an impression of Mr Khashoggi's mindset in his final few days. "Was he afraid that something awful might happen to him?" He asked Dr Abdullah, who spent time with Mr Khashoggi in London just two days before his death.

"There was no unease or undue concern about his security," Dr Abdullah claimed.

Matt wondered how he felt once he heard the news of Mr Khashoggi's death. Dr Abdullah told him that once he realised "it happened in the embassy," he knew it was "not a good sign" and suspected that something more sinister was in hand.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The unexploded bomb was found in Exeter

More than 2,000 homes evacuated after unexploded World War II bomb discovered
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family held a private funeral for the NHS fundraiser

Captain Sir Tom Moore: NHS hero honoured with military flypast and honour guard
Good communication with the public is "vital" to prevent people abandoning social distancing measures after being vaccinated

SAGE scientists say clear messaging 'key to make sure people stick to rules after jab'
The House has voted for Biden's coronavirus relief bill

Biden's 1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill passes in the House
Charlotte Charles spoke with LBC

Harry Dunn's mum says she can 'still feel his hugs' 18 months on from his death
Tiger Woods crashed his car in LA

Tiger Woods 'in good spirits' following further treatment after car accident
Lady Gaga is often pictured with her dogs at awards ceremonies

Lady Gaga's french bulldogs found safe after being stolen at gunpoint
Rishi Sunak said the economy will face 'enormous strain'

Rishi Sunak says UK economy will face 'enormous strains' post-lockdown
Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'
Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns

Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile