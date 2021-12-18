Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

18 December 2021, 16:31

By Tim Dodd

Boris Johnson's former boss Sir Max Hastings told LBC he would "probably vote for Keir Starmer" if there was an election today as the Tories have "shown their own unfitness" by making Mr Johnson the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday spoke out over a "constant litany of stuff" in the media about politics and politicians in recent weeks after the 'very disappointing' drubbing in the North Shropshire by-election.

Mr Hastings told Matt Frei: "I'm sometimes asked 'do I hate Boris Johnson', I certainly don't.

"I've always thought he was an absolutely brilliant journalist and entertainer.

"I was absolutely stunned by the idea that anybody else should ever have thought that he was a fit person for public life.

"The people I've really got it in for are not Boris Johnson... It's the people who put him there. They knew he was a clown, they knew he was an entertainer, they knew he was not a serious person, they knew that he cared only for himself and never showed any evidence of caring for any other human being except himself."

Read more: Police to 'make contact' with two people over alleged Covid breaches after Tory Xmas party

Matt Frei asked: "If there was an election today, who would you vote for?"

"I would probably vote for Keir Starmer because I think that Britain desperately needs a change of government," Mr Hastings said.

"I think the Tories have shot their bolt and shown their own unfitness for power by making Boris Johnson Prime Minister."

Read more: Boris Johnson visited staff enjoying a No10 lockdown 'party', new report claims

Read more: Education department admits 'we shouldn't have held staff party last December'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London

Flares thrown and police officers injured in violent clashes with anti-vaccine protesters
Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron
Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn
Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses
Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight
Dalton Hoath voiced his devastation following the deaths of sons Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three.

Dad of four 'caring' boys killed in London house fire says family is 'utterly devastated'
The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye

'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing
Al Jayoosi was given a suspended jail term

Man who wore t-shirts with terror group logos on given suspended jail term
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
Michael Martin: 'We are going to see a massive rise in infections.'

Ireland imposes curfew on bars and restaurants – 'We have to slow Omicron'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile