"Boris Wants His Battle Of Britain Moment", Says Brexit Steering Committee MEP

Philippe Lamberts, who is a Belgian MEP and member of the Brexit Steering Committee, thinks Boris Johnson wants a no-deal Brexit and to act like Winston Churchill.

Matt Frei asked Lamberts: "So Boris Johnson is still making some optimistic sounds about a deal and is still saying there will be absolutely no delay to the Brexit deadline on 31st October.

But from what you know on the Brexit Steering Committee and the European Parliament, the proposals that you've been briefed on from Michele Barnier - do they get anywhere closer to finding a solution?"

"Boris Wants His Battle Of Britain Moment", Says Brexit Steering Committee MEP. Picture: PA

Lamberts replied: "I say the more we look into them, the more we realise that they are not designed for success. In other terms, what has been put on the table is an illusion of a proposal by the British government.

I do not believe that Boris Johnson wants a deal, despite what he says, and he has to say the things he says because of course if you want a no-deal Brexit, you don't want to be seen as carrying the blame for it. So he tries to put on a brave face saying that he wants a deal but actually he doesn't."

Later on in the conversation, Lamberts said that Johnson's "goal is to bring the country to a no-deal Brexit".

He went on: "His hero is Winston Churchill and he wants to have his Battle of Britain moment. He wants to be seen as the one who will lead the country through blood, sweat and tears to a brighter future and Battle of Britain moment would be a no-deal Brexit.

Of course, this no-deal Brexit must be inflicted on the UK by an enemy and the enemy is the EU27. This is basically the narrative Boris Johnson has been developing even before he became Prime Minister."