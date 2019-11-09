Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

Ben Habib thinks the Conservatives should stand down for them in 150 seats instead of wasting money on PPCs in constituencies that have never voted Tory.

Ben Habib told Matt Frei: "The sensible thing for the Tories to do is to stand down their candidates in those 150 seats."

Matt Frei said they would never do that.

Habib said: "There are 150 seats in this country that have never returned a Tory MP and actually if Boris wants a really good Leave majority in parliament, he should stand down in those seats. Why waste money standing PPCs against Brexit Party PPCs when we're likely to win. Where we would win if they stood down. It makes much more sense for the Tories to listen to what Lord Heywood just said and stand their candidates down."

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats. Picture: PA

He continued: "We all just assume that the Tories have this God-given right to govern and God forbid anyone else should suggest otherwise."

He called it "so arrogant" and said that if they really cared about the "national interest" they would stand their candidates down.

He later went on to argue that "the Tories are not Brexit". He explained that Boris Johnson's agreement is the same as Theresa May except that Northern Ireland is effectively in the Customs Union.

He said that people "are going to back away from the Tories" because of this".