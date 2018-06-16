This Brexiteer Who Lives In France Says He Isn't A Hypocrite

One of the leading Brexit campaigners who lives in south west France says he is not a hypocrite for applying for permanent residency of the EU country.

A leading Brexiteer told Matt Frei that his application for permanent residency in France is taking time because of "bureaucracy".

Lord Nigel Lawson said that he applied because the French authorities "asked him too".

When Matt put it to him that some could consider the move hypocritical, Lord Lawson said: "Why is it hypocritical to put the country ahead of yourself?"

"I put my country ahead of myself."

Matt butted in to ask: "France or Britain?"

Lord Lawson said: "I've always wanted what is best for Britain and best for the British people."

