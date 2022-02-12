'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years

12 February 2022, 12:40

By Seán Hickey

This expat shares his story as he prepares to evacuate his home of 28 years, amid the ongoing Ukrainian border crisis.

Embassies within Ukraine have advised their citizens to leave the country as tensions on the Russian border reach boiling point.

"Are you contemplating packing your bags and leaving?" Matt Frei asked Stuart Mackenzie, a British expat living in Ukraine. "We're doing it right now", he told LBC.

The expat revealed that if Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden don't reach an agreement, he's ready to leave with his children, his wife and mother-in-law on Sunday.

He said while "it's been a very difficult decision" the safety of his family is his priority. Additionally, his children's teachers have been evacuating Ukraine since tensions began.

Mr Mackenzie told Matt that people have been evacuating "for a week or so" and his plight is common among expats in the country.

"Have you been coordinating with the British Embassy?" Matt wondered. "Not really", the expat replied.

"The feeling is among the British expats is that we're by ourselves."

When asked if he would like the UK government to be more involved with the evacuation effort, he said that only in "certain circumstances" where elderly or vulnerable people are involved should the government come forward.

"There's no need to take risks we don't need to take", he added.

