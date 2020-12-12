Brexit voter fears no-deal, offers solution to level playing field stalemate

12 December 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 12 December 2020, 13:08

By Seán Hickey

This caller admitted if he was to vote again he would vote remain, but offered some solutions to the current Brexit impasse.

"I voted to leave because I believed what was said that it'd be very easy to get a deal, it now turns out that that was a very basic misconception," caller Andrew told Matt Frei.

"I did not not--never would have voted leave on the basis of no-deal."

The caller told Matt that he "greatly regrets" where his vote has taken the UK and confessed that if given the choice again, he would vote remain.

The caller added that although he is fearful of the current situation, there is a way ahead: "In terms of where we are in the deal I actually think there is a way where they can still get a deal," Andrew insisted.

The caller pointed towards the current stalemate on the proposed level playing field, which would have the UK comply with and changes in UK regulations should they change in future.

He reminded Matt that "nobody knows if that's going to happen," and so the Government should cross that bridge if it comes.

"If in the future side A makes a change which side B doesn't want to follow, which will make the...playing field no longer level," he argued, then either side should give a six-month grace period before reverting back to no-deal.

Matt pointed out that European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen made a suggestion during the week that an agreement of this sort could be on the table.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The codebreakers dedicated their efforts “to the victims of the Zodiac Killer, their families and descendants”.

Zodiac Killer cipher solved by YouTube codebreakers after 51 years
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described the moveable barrier as "state of the art".

Section of M20 closed for four nights in ‘dress rehearsal’ for Brexit gridlock
Last weekend saw chaotic scenes in London, as the capital faces a potential move to Tier 3 ahead of Christmas.

SAGE expert issues fresh virus alert as shoppers face Christmas covid warning
A man was arrested last year on suspicion of voyeurism

Police urge victims of fake ‘nude challenge game show’ to come forward
Esther Dingley went missing in the Pyrenees

Police probe whether British hiker missing in Pyrenees ‘organised her own disappearance’
The UK started administering the jab last week

US approves Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine

Donald Trump has failed to overturn the US election result

Game over for Donald Trump as US Supreme Court throws out final major election case
Keeping capuchin monkeys as pets would be banned in England under the proposals

Keeping monkeys as pets to be banned under government plans

Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing

Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing
'Both sides must move' to strike Brexit deal, warns Select Committee chair

'Both sides must move' to strike Brexit deal, warns Select Committee chair

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile