Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion of funding for education plan 'an insult'

2 June 2021, 16:03 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 16:10

By Sam Sholli

Chartered College of Teaching chief Alison Peacock has branded £1.4 billion of funding for a Government education recovery plan "a real insult".

The plan launched by the Department for Education (DfE) includes £1 billion to support 15-hour tutoring courses for disadvantaged pupils as well as an expansion of the 16-19 tuition fund aimed at subjects like mathematics and English.

Meanwhile, a further £400 million has been allocated towards providing training to early years practitioners and school teachers.

In a statement on the plan, the DfE said: "It builds on the £1.7 billion already announced to help children catch up on what they missed during the pandemic, which includes summer schools and mental health support, bringing total investment to over £3 billion."

Speaking of the £1.4 billion of extra funding, Mrs Peacock told LBC: "It's a meagre amount. It's a real insult, I think."

Mrs Peacock also said: "I think actually it would have been far better to allocate...[the] funding directly to school leaders to make the best decisions for their schools in terms of what needs to happen.

"And we need to embrace the arts, dance, drama, sport [and] all those things that make education irresistible for young people."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Melbourne will remain in lockdown for another week as cases continue to rise.

Melbourne lockdown extends to tackle Covid outbreak

Sussex Police is investigating

Off-duty police found at party 'in breach of Covid rules' after officers attend
A police vehicle at the scene of the fatal incident

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman falls from building in Liverpool city centre
Crowds came out to enjoy the sun, with Wednesday marking the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: Hottest day of the year recorded for third day in a row
75 percent of adults have received their first coronavirus vaccine

Three quarters of UK adult population have received first Covid jab
Tim Martin was quoted in The Telegraph as calling for more EU migration

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin denies staff shortages have been caused by Brexit
Boris Johnson has said he has not seen anything to suggest a delay to June 21

'Nothing in the data' to suggest delay to June 21 lifting of lockdown in England, PM says
Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to rule for 70 years

Plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee include four-day bank holiday weekend next summer
'People have turned aggressive towards me since the Brexit vote,' says Romanian caller

Heartbroken Romanian caller leaves UK after "post-Brexit aggression"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile