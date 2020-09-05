Bodybuilder describes 'horrific' month spent in coronavirus-induced coma

By Seán Hickey

This fitness fanatic told LBC his view of coronavirus have changed massively - after spending nearly a month in a coma and having to be resuscitated on multiple occasions.

Simon Fan is a 47-year-old bodybuilder who spent nearly a month in a coma before recovering. He spoke to Matt Frei about how coronavirus affected him and his attitude towards the lockdown.

He told Matt that he was a person that questioned the point of the lockdown in the beginning, but his attitude changed entirely after being struck down with the virus.

"Until it happens to someone that you know, you never think it's going to happen to you." He said, warning listeners that "you've still got to be mindful, because it could happen to you."

Matt asked Mr Fan how his near death experience changed his view of life.

"When you come so close to death, it does make you think twice," he began, noting that he has taken the opportunity to lead a happier, healthier life than he led before.

"Inevitably we're all going to go one day but, you've just got to live your life as full as you can."

Mr Fan told Matt Frei he "could hear the doctors and nurses talking" while in his coronavirus-induced coma, going on to reveal that it was "like being trapped in a nightmare," as he had to be resuscitated three times.

"I'm cautious about catching it again," he said after Matt asked how he . He went on to describe the struggle he had to rehabilitate after coming out of his coma.

"Being sedated for so long, your muscles decondition very fast so not only do you lose strength you lose fitness," he said, adding that "it was horrific."

"I'm doing everything I can to get myself back to normal."