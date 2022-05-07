Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

7 May 2022, 11:40 | Updated: 7 May 2022, 12:07

By Tim Dodd

Labour MP Diane Abbott has said Keir Starmer should "consider his position" if he receives a fixed penalty notice from Durham police who are investigating the alleged "beergate" scandal.

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that there was "no party" and "no rules were broken" since footage emerged of him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 in Durham during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

In the light of the partygate scandal, Durham police were asked by Conservative MP Richard Holden (North West Durham) to reconsider their assessment that no offence was committed during the meeting.

Matt Frei asked Ms Abbott if Keir Starmer should resign if he receives a fixed penalty notice.

"If he actually gets a fixed penalty notice he really has to consider his position. I mean, I don't think he will, I think this is a lot of sort of hype built up by the Tory press," she said.

"But if he were to get a fixed penalty notice he would have to consider his position."

Read more: Defiant Boris vows to carry on after ‘tough night’ for Tories in local elections

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sir Keir said: "As I've explained a number of times, we were working in the office, we stopped for something to eat - no party, no breach of the rules.

"The police obviously have got their job to do, we should let them get on with it."But I'm confident that no rules were broken.

"Meanwhile, we've had a really good set of results today."

Ms Abbott denied that she was implying he should resign.

"He should think about his position and decide what is best. And that is only if he actually gets a fixed penalty notice!

"That's just logical."

Matt read a message from a listener to Ms Abbott "With friends like Diane Abbott, Keir Starmer doesn't need enemies - that's for sure", to which she said she's a "loyal supporter of Keir Starmer" and was "just making a common sense point".

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier told LBC that whilst it is a "very serious development", he wouldn't be drawn on whether Sir Keir should resign if he is fined by police, as he did not want to pre-empt a police investigation.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Taliban have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas in public
The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (left) is Christian Brueckner (top right). Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is "essential" they get the truth.

Madeleine McCann prosecutors probe whether she was killed after sale to child trafficking gang
A natural gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Cuba's capital Havana.

Pregnant woman and child among 22 killed in huge explosion at luxury hotel in Cuba
Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was grilled on whether Keir Starmer should resign by LBC's Andrew Castle.

Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'
The Scheherazade superyacht allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin has been seized by Italian authorities.

'Putin's £570m superyacht' seized by Italy over fears it may sail to international waters
inn Fein's Daniel Baker, Pat Sheehan, President Mary Lou McDonald, Aisling Reilly and Orlaithi Flynn.

Sinn Fein on track to win most seats stoking fears of a united Ireland
The Queen's Speech will include an overhaul of mental health powers to protect patient liberty

Queen's speech to include an overhaul of 'outdated' mental health laws
Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'
kate

'No mother is immune to depression': Kate becomes patron of mental health charity

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile