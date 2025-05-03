Does Nigel Farage have an 'answer for everything'? Matt Frei and LBC caller debate

3 May 2025, 12:17

LBC

By LBC

Matt Frei pushes back on caller Andrew's claim that Nigel Farage 'has an answer for everything'.

Caller Andrew in Hounslow told LBC's Matt Frei that Keir Starmer has 'no answers', whilst Reform's Nigel Farage has an 'answer for everything'.

This comes after the local elections saw Reform UK make major gains across England, with Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face pressure to reverse their parties’ fortunes.

Matt pushed back on caller Andrew's claim, arguing that 'the country is not just run on issues of immigration or culture wars'.

He went on to ask, 'There's health, transport, education - what are his answers to all those other issues?'.

Caller Andrew stated that the Reform leader was 'sitting back and waiting for his next move'.

