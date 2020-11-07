Donald Trump's pastor insists that election race is not over yet

By Seán Hickey

The President's pastor believes the Democrats have been undermining the electoral process in the USA, and God will decide who the next President will be.

"The race is not over yet," said Pastor Mark Burns, and told Matt Frei "the President knows there are millions upon millions of people who are praying for him."

He stated there is evidence that in some states, particularly in Pennsylvania that Democrats have been "undermining the political democratic process," which has spurred legal action against state legislature.

"We're finding all kinds of irregularities," said Pastor Mark, mentioning undelivered ballots along with other reasons being the motivation behind legal action.

"Pennsylvania alone is breaking the rules and breaking their own process," he insisted, adding that "Democrats have sought to undermine that process."

"The American people deserve better."

Pastor Mark Burns hinted that there is still a long way to go in the US Election. Picture: PA

The Pastor stated that although he stands with President Trump in his struggle during the election, "if former Vice President Biden is elected then I will pray for him."

Quizzed on how the Trump family is coping under the pressure of the election, Pastor Mark told Matt that "the whole family - the President is in a fighting spirit," noting that "they knew this was going to happen" in relation to the chaos surrounding the mail-in ballots.

President Trump's pastor continued to note that God's decision on the election result will be final. Matt wondered if Pastor Mark thought "God has a particular view of the postal vote in Pennsylvania."

"I believe God...chooses who gets to be the President of the United States of America," said President Trump's guide, and reiterated that he would pray for Joe Biden should he become President-elect.