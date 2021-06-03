Ed Miliband: 'The argument is over, I've got to embrace Brexit'

3 June 2021, 13:10

By Sam Sholli

Former Labour leader has told LBC he has now "got to embrace" Brexit because "that argument is over".

The ex-Labour leader made the remark having backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

When running to be Prime Minister in 2015 Mr Miliband, unlike his Tory opponent David Cameron, did not promise to hold an EU referendum.

Speaking to LBC's Matt Frei, Mr Miliband said: "I actually think Brexit is a big idea. I didn't support it but I think it is a big idea.

Asked by Matt if he now embraces Brexit, the Labour MP replied: "Yes. I've got to embrace it because that argument is over."

"We've got to build a post-Brexit future," he added.

Mr Miliband also said: "I didn't see [Brexit] as an opportunity. I now see it as a necessity.

"It has happened and we've got to build a future. There's no point in sort of bleating on about it. We had the referendum. We had the general election. It was a decisive result."

READ MORE: Heartbroken Romanian caller leaves UK after "post-Brexit aggression"
READ MORE: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin denies staff shortages have been caused by Brexit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Half of UK adults have received a vaccine dose

Half of UK adults have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, new figures show
Portugal added to UK's amber list

Portugal moved to UK's amber travel list forcing tourists to quarantine on return
LBC accompanies Merseyside Police on a raid of a cannabis farm in St Helens

Merseyside police seize £120m of cannabis in raids on farms during pandemic
Joe Biden will meet the Queen on June 13

US President Joe Biden to meet the Queen on UK trip for G7

Crowds filled the street to enjoy the sun on the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: 'Near miss' on official heatwave, says Met Office
Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent (file photo)

Home Office decision to house migrants in Napier Barracks 'unlawful', High Court rules
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

Man, 35, charged with murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

A woman received a colposcopy intended for someone else after the waiting room mix up

Waiting room mix-up sees wrong woman given invasive procedure
Gavin Williamson has got his education recovery plan figures right, argues Tory peer

Gavin Williamson has got his education recovery plan figures right, argues Tory peer
Caller backs footballers taking the knee and is 'happy' to hear booing

Caller 'happy to hear booing' when footballers take the knee as it 'shows racist minority'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile