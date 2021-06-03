Ed Miliband: 'The argument is over, I've got to embrace Brexit'

By Sam Sholli

Former Labour leader has told LBC he has now "got to embrace" Brexit because "that argument is over".

The ex-Labour leader made the remark having backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

When running to be Prime Minister in 2015 Mr Miliband, unlike his Tory opponent David Cameron, did not promise to hold an EU referendum.

Speaking to LBC's Matt Frei, Mr Miliband said: "I actually think Brexit is a big idea. I didn't support it but I think it is a big idea.

Asked by Matt if he now embraces Brexit, the Labour MP replied: "Yes. I've got to embrace it because that argument is over."

"We've got to build a post-Brexit future," he added.

Mr Miliband also said: "I didn't see [Brexit] as an opportunity. I now see it as a necessity.

"It has happened and we've got to build a future. There's no point in sort of bleating on about it. We had the referendum. We had the general election. It was a decisive result."

