Eric Pickles Tells Matt Frei He Is "Pretty Cheesed Off" Over Tory Election Loses

4 May 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 10:57

With the Conservatives losing more than 1300 seats at local elections former Tory party chairman Eric Pickles tells Matt Frei that he is "pretty depressed."

When Matt asked what went wrong? Lord Pickles said he thought the Tory party would only see 850 losses, but that he was "absolutely flabbergasted" when the final results were in.

Lord Pickles blamed Westminster politicians for not coming up to a solution to Brexit.

Lord Pickles told Matt he was flabbergasted with the result of local elections.
Lord Pickles told Matt he was flabbergasted with the result of local elections. Picture: LBC

The former Communities and Local Government Secretary says this could damage the Tories chance to win general election seats.

"When you lose a councillor more times than not you actually lose that support system," he said referring to the network of local supporters who work to get council candidates elected.

