EU Citizens Can Not Expect UK Vote Without "Commitment Of Patriotism": Tory MEP

Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan believes EU citizens living in the UK should not be given the right to vote in future elections unless they make a "patriotic commitment" to the country.

Daniel Hannan, a leading Brexiteer and Tory MEP believes that EU citizens "should be treated like any other overseas national" after Brexit.

Speaking to Matt Frei, Mr Hannan said: "By virtue of owning citizenship you have certain rights and obligations, if you start automatically giving the franchise to people who are not within that citizenship then you might as well not have any concept of national citizenship at all."

"There will be some who now say we should have the right to vote anyway, and I would say in that case make a commitment to the country and apply for UK citizenship, we would love to have you. But if you're not prepared to do that then please stop telling us what rules we should run our elections by."