'Boris Johnson must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

5 December 2020, 13:54

By Seán Hickey

The former Brexit Secretary urged UK negotiators not to bend to EU demands in endgame Brexit talks.

David Davis MP explained to Matt Frei that negotiations on Brexit have reached an impasse because EU negotiators have begun to negotiate in bad taste.

"You've got a real demonstration of why this was seen by the British negotiating team as a tactical and strategic play by the Europeans," he claimed.

Mr Davis pointed out that "the Europeans said this week 'we want you to be limited on what you can do in terms of subsidies, but we don't want us, the europeans to be limited.'"

"That is an extraordinary one way game."

The former Brexit Secretary told Matt that the French are "already giving tax free deals to big financiers," in an attempt to lure businesses from the UK post-Brexit and the double standards from the EU should not be tolerated.

Michel Barnier has said that 'we will see' is a deal is reached between the PM and the EC President
Michel Barnier has said that 'we will see' is a deal is reached between the PM and the EC President. Picture: PA

"We mustn't give up any rules to help them," Mr Davis maintained.

Matt pushed the Tory MP to give his view on whether a trade deal will be reached between negotiators, to which Mr Davis claimed it is "80% probable."

He added that if there will be a deal, "it will be last minute."

Mr Davis concluded that "we should not be bullied," and "Boris should not be bullied," as the deadline creeps closer.

