Furious student questions tuition fees as universities adopt remote learning

26 September 2020, 13:47 | Updated: 26 September 2020, 13:55

By Seán Hickey

This student struggled to justify paying large tuition fees for university while studying remotely for the majority of this academic year.

Sam told Matt Frei he was "really disappointed" about how universities have handled the coronavirus crisis, particularly as he couldn't understand why he had to pay the same tuition fees as previous years.

"I feel like it really isn't value for money this year," the Londoner told Matt, noting that he opted against moving away from home to study because of the additional fees of living in student halls he potentially may not be allowed leave.

Matt wondered if he should have deferred for a year, but Sam told him he's wondering if he should have even gone to university at all.

The caller went on to elaborate that he only went to university as the current situation meant an apprenticeship was an impossibility for him.

The caller couldn't work out how he was expected to work without equipment provided by the university
The student wondered "if we don't have access to the facilities how are we meant to do it all online?"

"You're paying £9,000 to do it all online and watch a few powerpoint slides? It just doesn't back up."

Sam noted that the Open University which is largely online doesn't cost as much as what he's paying for university, telling Matt that the question must be addressed.

