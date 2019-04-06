Gerard Batten: Nigel Farage's Brexit Party Isn't A Real Party

6 April 2019, 14:46

Gerard Batten hits out at Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party, suggesting that the former Ukip leader could have been leading the party into the European Parliament elections next month.

Nigel Farage left the party citing its 'obsession' with Tommy Robinson, but Gerard Batten instead suggested it was just "an excuse" for him to leave.

Speaking to Matt Frei, the current Ukip leader said that had Nigel had fought the leadership election in 2018 "he could have been leader now and leading Ukip into these elections".

"He didn't want to do that. What he wanted, was that if the elections came, he wanted to have a party where he's the leader, it doesn't have a national executive committee, doesn't have members but has subscribers."

Mr Batten then said that he thought The Brexit Party was "not a real party", and criticised their method of deciding candidates.

"One week away from when EU elections may be formally declared, he's inviting people to become candidates," he said.

Watch the interview in full in the video above.

