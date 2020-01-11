Has Meghan faced racism in the UK? These two guests have a furious row

11 January 2020, 13:44

These two experts had a furious row over whether Meghan has faced racism from the newspapers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are to step down as senior Royals and split their time between the UK and North America.

Dai Davies, a former Royal Protection Officer dismissed claims she had faced any racism - and that infuriated lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

Mr Davies said: "Royal reporters, without exception, are exceptionally decent people. I have a high regard for their sources and the way they can produce so much information so quickly.

"They are outstanding journalists and they don't deserve - most of them - the kind of nonsense and racism and all the rest of it.

"There was no racism when they got married or got involved. Everybody was delighted."

Matt's guests had a big disagreement over Meghan
Matt's guests had a big disagreement over Meghan. Picture: PA / LBC

But Dr Mos-Shogbamimu countered: "I don't know where Guy has been, but his comments solidify how white privilege camouflages the truth."

Mr Davies then blurted out: "Oh what nonsense."

Watch the angry exchange at the top of the page.

