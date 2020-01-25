This is how to protect yourself from Coronavirus, according to the WHO

25 January 2020, 12:48

A WHO spokesperson gave advice on how to avoid Coronavirus and what preventative measures to take.

Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the World Health Organisation in Geneva, said: "People can protect themselves".

He continued: "Just the simple protection measures that everyone does, like you do with the common cold or for the flu.

"If somebody has a sneeze or somebody has an infection and has a high fever, you don't get too close.

"You try to avoid getting sneezed at or coughed at.

"If yourself you have to cough or sneeze, sneeze into your elbow or sneeze into a tissue and discard the tissue.

Don't sneeze into your hand or cough into your hand and then shake somebody's hand."

Lindmeier added: "Normal protection measures and they go a long way!"

This is how to protect yourself from Coronavirus, according to the WHO
This is how to protect yourself from Coronavirus, according to the WHO. Picture: PA

Matt Frei asked if face masks are necessary.

He replied: "In areas of high infection rates or areas in China with a crowd... yes, it's quite useful to wear a mask."

However, he added: "Goggles, this is something the normal public would not have to worry about."

He added: "Anybody in in Europe does not have to worry about the task mask unless you are in close contact with somebody who is infected."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien loved hearing Rosalind's story

James O'Brien's caller's story of her father's experience of Auschwitz is so, so special

22 hours ago

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Coronavirus outbreak: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes "ghost town" scenes

Coronavirus outbreak: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes "ghost town" scenes
This mum might declare her son as non-binary so he can keep his long hair

This mum might declare her son as non-binary so he can keep his long hair

Love Island star Jack Fincham announces surprise baby news with 'great friend'
Richard Burgon should be ruled out of the Labour deputy race, says Wes Streeting

Richard Burgon should be ruled out of the Labour deputy race, says Wes Streeting