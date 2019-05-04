Iain Duncan Smith Says May Is A Caretaker Prime Minister

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said that local election results were a "clear and devastating judgement."

Speaking after more than 1300 Conservative councillors lost their seats Mr Duncan Smith told Matt Frei that Theresa May was now a "caretaker Prime Minister."

"We have to make a change," he said speaking on the leadership of the Conservative party.

The prominent leave supporter was speaking to LBC's Matt Frei. Picture: LBC/PA

The Conservative politician was clear either the Prime Minister needs to set the immediate date for departure or the 1922 committee will have to do it for her.

Mr Duncan Smith then went on to say the country has a "caretaker Prime Minister."

He said that the election result was a "clear and devastating judgement" on the Tories handling of Brexit.

Shockwaves have hit the party since 29th of March, he said, and local election losses a "shockwave at the leadership."

This is a" judgement on leadership," and with sadness Mr Duncan Smith said it makes May's tenure as a caretaker.