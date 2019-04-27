Jeremy Corbyn "Childish" To Snub Trump State Dinner, Former Foreign Secretary Says

A former Foreign Secretary called Jeremy Corbyn "completely childish" for declining an invitation to dine with Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has faced criticism for saying he will not attend the state dinner at Buckingham Palace in honour of Donald Trump when he comes to the UK for his state visit in June this year.

Mr Corbyn argued that maintaining Britain's relationship "does not require the pomp and ceremony" of a state visit.

He joins Commons Speaker John Bercow, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, and the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford in snubbing the President.

But former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind said it makes the Labour leader look "completely childish".

Speaking to Matt Frei, Sir Rifkind said: "I shouldn't imagine either the Queen or President Trump would be remotely interested whether he's there or not, and it means somebody else will enjoy what will be an extremely good dinner.

"I've had the privilege of attending state banquets, they are unforgettable occasions and if he found one boring that only tells me that he must be a very boring man."

