Ex-Clinton advisor tips Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in White House race

31 October 2020, 14:14 | Updated: 31 October 2020, 14:16

By Seán Hickey

A former White House Chief Of Staff says that despite apprehension from Democrats in the US, Joe Biden should comfortably win the US Presidential election.

Mack McLarty was Bill Clinton's Chief Of Staff between 1993 and 1994 and served as his Counselor to the President in his second term.

He joined Matt Frei to dissect the upcoming US Presidential election, where he insisted that the Democratic candidate should comfortably win the White House.

"The polls would certainly suggest broadly that Vice President Biden has the wind at his back," he began, noting that Mr Biden holds a significantly bigger lead now than Hillary Clinton did in the election run-in in 2016.

"All pollsters are a bit reticent on their predictions," he said, but insisted that they needn't worry this time.

Mr McLarty served in President Clinton's cabinet from 1994. Picture: PA

Read More: Trump reelection could spur break up of United States, former Governor fears

"Vice President Biden's margin, not only nationally but in these key swing states that reflect our Electoral College, he has a wider lead - a bigger gap than Secretary Clinton had," Mr McLarty said.

"That would suggest that Vice President Biden is not only poised to win the popular election which of course Hillary Clinton did four years ago, but also to win the Electoral College and therefore win the Presidency."

