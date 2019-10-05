John McDonnell Backs Tom Watson Over Role In VIP Abuse Investigation

5 October 2019, 11:44

John McDonnell has backed Tom Watson amid calls for him to resign over his role in a police investigation into sexual abuse claims.

Harvey Proctor, who was wrongly accused in Operation Midland, has called for Tom Watson "to leave the public arena for his part in promoting the false claims of a VIP paedophile ring at Westminster."

Matt Frei asked: "Do you think he overstepped his line there? Do you think he was acting irresponsibly? Should there have been more due diligence from Tom Watson when he weighed in with those accusations?"

John McDonnell Backs Tom Watson Over Role In VIP Abuse Investigation
John McDonnell Backs Tom Watson Over Role In VIP Abuse Investigation. Picture: PA

McDonnell replied: "We haven't seen the full report so we can't judge that but Tom has made it clear he's acted with the best of intentions and with the information that he had before him."

Matt then asked: That's not a full-throated endorsement of his position, is it? I don't see 100% support for Tom Watson in that answer."

McDonnell said: "It is. What you're seeing 100% support in that Tom did what he thought was best. He acted with the best of motions and intentions and that's all someone can do. We'll see the full details of the report and Tom will respond accordingly."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The moment Farooq was confronted by LBC... and made a run for it

WATCH: The Dramatic Moment LBC Confront A People Smuggler... And He Runs For It

3 days ago

Priti Patel announced more funding for tasers following LBC's campaign

It's Time For Tasers: Victory For Nick Ferrari's Campaign As Home Sec Announces Funding

3 days ago

The money agent for the people smuggling gang in Birmingham

People Smuggling: Undercover Reporter Visits UK Money Agent Who Collects £7k Per Migrant

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"Boris Wants His Battle Of Britain Moment", Says Brexit Steering Committee MEP

"Boris Wants His Battle Of Britain Moment", Says Brexit Steering Committee MEP
Nigel Evans On Brexit Negotations: "We Are Making An Offering And They Keep Saying No"

Nigel Evans On Brexit Negotations: "We Are Making An Offering And They Keep Saying No"
John McDonnell: 'Boris Johnson Can't Ignore Rule Of Law, Just Like Everyone Else'

John McDonnell: 'Boris Johnson Can't Ignore Rule Of Law, Just Like Everyone Else'
Deputy Speaker Criticises John Bercow For Letting Down Brexiters In Parliament

Deputy Speaker Criticises John Bercow For Letting Down Brexiters In Parliament