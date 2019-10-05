John McDonnell: 'Boris Johnson Can't Ignore Rule Of Law, Just Like Everyone Else'

5 October 2019, 11:10

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC that if Boris Johnson ignores the Benn Act, "it would send a message to anyone that the law doesn't matter".

Matt Frei said to McDonnell: "Boris Johnson has said that he will go on the 31st October, come what may, do or die, choose your metaphor. It's not entirely sure how they're going to do that because the law, of course, requires him to ask for extension if there's no new deal. What would be your reaction if we leave on 31st October by some legal loophole?"

John McDonnell: 'Boris Johnson Can't Ignore Rule Of Law, Just Like Everyone Else'
John McDonnell: 'Boris Johnson Can't Ignore Rule Of Law, Just Like Everyone Else'. Picture: LBC

McDonnell replied: "I can't see that how that could happen because we've legislated and I think that legislation is watertight. People would be, I think, very angry if we had a prime minister that ignored the law. This is the law of the country.

"If he found a device to in some way ignore or override it, I think people would think well, we have a constitutional democracy, we abide by the rule of law.

We believe that people should abide by the law, that will send a message out to anyone that the law doesn't matter. You can't heave the leader of a country behaving like that."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The moment Farooq was confronted by LBC... and made a run for it

WATCH: The Dramatic Moment LBC Confront A People Smuggler... And He Runs For It

3 days ago

Priti Patel announced more funding for tasers following LBC's campaign

It's Time For Tasers: Victory For Nick Ferrari's Campaign As Home Sec Announces Funding

3 days ago

The money agent for the people smuggling gang in Birmingham

People Smuggling: Undercover Reporter Visits UK Money Agent Who Collects £7k Per Migrant

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"Boris Wants His Battle Of Britain Moment", Says Brexit Steering Committee MEP

"Boris Wants His Battle Of Britain Moment", Says Brexit Steering Committee MEP
Nigel Evans On Brexit Negotations: "We Are Making An Offering And They Keep Saying No"

Nigel Evans On Brexit Negotations: "We Are Making An Offering And They Keep Saying No"
John McDonnell Backs Tom Watson Over Role In VIP Abuse Investigation

John McDonnell Backs Tom Watson Over Role In VIP Abuse Investigation
Deputy Speaker Criticises John Bercow For Letting Down Brexiters In Parliament

Deputy Speaker Criticises John Bercow For Letting Down Brexiters In Parliament