Dawn Butler: "Often Labour's Brexit Teams Are The Only Grown Ups In The Room"

4 May 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 12:02

Matt Frei asked Labour's Dawn Butler if the party's "constructive ambiguity" on Brexit has impacted on local election results.

Matt Frei asked the Shadow Women & Equalities Secretary if she thought Labour was being punished by remain and leave voters Ms Butler said that Labour was the only party trying to bring the country together.

She goes on to point out that Labour isn't trying to forget leave or remain voters.

Dawn Butler is Labour's Shadow Women & Equalities Secretary.
Dawn Butler is Labour's Shadow Women & Equalities Secretary.

She said: "We had a referendum and the results were very close, almost 50/50."

Ms Butler said she understands voter fatigue, with regards to elections and referendums. But Labour will fight for every single seat.

The Brent South MP said that often Labour's Brexit teams are the only grown ups in the room.

Watch the video in full at the top of the page.

