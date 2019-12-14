Labour's entire leadership team needs to go, argues Liz Kendall

The former leadership contender for the Labour party thinks that Corbyn and has team need to step aside.

Liz Kendall said: "I think he should go and, I think, we need a new leadership team, if I'm honest and a new direction for the part.

I mean with the scale of the defeat itself, I think we have to demonstrate that we understand how categorically we've been rejected by the public, that we are determined to listen to voters to hear what they say and to change."

Liz Kendall argues that Labour's entire leadership team needs to go. Picture: PA

She added: "I think it's very hard to do that. If the voters see and hear the same people saying the same things at the top of the party.

"It's not just about Jeremy. Of course, Jeremy, of course, he was raised on the doorstep but it's about something much bigger.

"It's about the direction of travel that has happened in the Labour Party and that the voters didn't like it."