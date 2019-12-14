Labour's entire leadership team needs to go, argues Liz Kendall

14 December 2019, 18:14

The former leadership contender for the Labour party thinks that Corbyn and has team need to step aside.

Liz Kendall said: "I think he should go and, I think, we need a new leadership team, if I'm honest and a new direction for the part.

I mean with the scale of the defeat itself, I think we have to demonstrate that we understand how categorically we've been rejected by the public, that we are determined to listen to voters to hear what they say and to change."

Liz Kendall argues that Labour's entire leadership team needs to go
Liz Kendall argues that Labour's entire leadership team needs to go. Picture: PA

She added: "I think it's very hard to do that. If the voters see and hear the same people saying the same things at the top of the party.

"It's not just about Jeremy. Of course, Jeremy, of course, he was raised on the doorstep but it's about something much bigger.

"It's about the direction of travel that has happened in the Labour Party and that the voters didn't like it."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

2 days ago

LBC Investigation: Rent for Sex

LBC uncovers London landlords who exchange sex for rent

2 days ago

James O'Brien heard this alarming call from a paediatric nurse

If you care about the NHS, this call from a paediatric nurse is a must-listen

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Lord Heseltine warns that the future of the Union will be a "running sore"

Lord Heseltine warns that the future of the Union will be a "running sore"
Michael Howard: Scottish nationals will be turned after Brexit

Michael Howard: Scottish nationalists will be turned after Brexit

Caroline Flack's boyfriend shares loved-up picture following Love Island host's assault charge
Listeners want this Maajid Nawaz caller to be the next Labour leader

Listeners want this Maajid Nawaz caller to be the next Labour leader