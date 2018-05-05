Former Lib Dem Leader: "We're Growing Again, We're Growing Again Strongly"

A former leader of the Liberal Democrats believes people "overlooked" the Lib Dems when it came to Brexit and said that the country "simply cannot be represented by two political parties who represent the extreme left and the extreme right".

Lord Paddy Ashdown told Matt Frei he thinks his party was "overlooked" because "we didn't look as though we were growing."

He said: "We're a country famous for tolerance, respect for others, and all of those habits of compromise that make British life so important.

"It can not last like it is at present.

"Somebody has to begin to capture the center ground and express the views and voices of the voiceless middle.

"I think the Lib Dems now show that they may need others to do that, we may have to work with others to do that, but we are beginning now to show that we can provide a voice for that essential centre."

Lord Paddy Ashdown says the Liberal Democrats are making a come back. Picture: PA

"The party has turned a corner under Vince Cable's leadership," Lord Ashdown said.

"We're growing again.

"We're growing strongly again.

"I would rather be in this position than the position of Labour or the Tories, or UKIP which is basically dead"