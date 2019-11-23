Lord Hattersley tells LBC Harold Wilson did NOT remain neutral in 1975 referendum

23 November 2019, 16:03

The former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party and a minister in Harold Wilson's government clarified the difference between Corbyn and Wilson's 'neutral' Brexit stance.

Lord Hattersley called Jeremy Corbyn's stance "perfectly reasonable".

Matt Frei said: "Now, the model for this is Harold Wilson who apparently remained neutral in the referendum. You, of course, worked very closely with him."

Hattersley said: "I actually ran the 1976 renegotiation and Harold did not remain neutral. That's one of the major lies we've been told by the Tory party."

Matt asked how neutral Wilson was at the time.

Lord Hattersley tells LBC Harold Wilson did NOT remain neutral in 1975 referendum. Picture: PA

Hattersley said: "Harold Wilson said that he would not campaign but he would vote in favour of remaining. So, I suppose, it's on my side of the argument to say he would remain neutral - but he didn't.

"This is part of this entire dishonesty which characterises so much of the campaign run by the Prime Minister.

Harold Wilson was not a passionate European supporter but he supported its membership and supported retention of membership."

His neutrality, differing to Corbyn, was that he would not campaign for a side but did vote to remain.

